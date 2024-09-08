Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Highs near 80, sunshine on tap for Sunday before mid-week warm-up

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 11 p.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 8, 2024
NEXT Weather: 11 p.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 8, 2024 03:30

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be another beautiful day filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures after a brief fling with fall.

Temperatures will start in the 50s Sunday morning with afternoon highs working their way up to 80, which is about average for this time of year.

High pressure stays in the area into the work week with highs even warmer into the mid-80s. Some may even push 90 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind will pick up Tuesday with gusts pushing up to 30 mph.

There are no good chances for rain until next weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.