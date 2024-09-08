Highs near 80, sunshine on tap for Sunday before mid-week warm-up
MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be another beautiful day filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures after a brief fling with fall.
Temperatures will start in the 50s Sunday morning with afternoon highs working their way up to 80, which is about average for this time of year.
High pressure stays in the area into the work week with highs even warmer into the mid-80s. Some may even push 90 on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wind will pick up Tuesday with gusts pushing up to 30 mph.
There are no good chances for rain until next weekend.