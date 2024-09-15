Warmer and brighter Sunday ahead of humid week

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 15, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Breezy winds from the south will keep humidity in place and help highs reach back into the 80s for a brighter and warmer Sunday.

It will be a hot and humid afternoon for the Vikings home opener against the San Francisco 49ers

That humidity will continue throughout the week and Minnesotans won't see relief from the stickiness until closer to next weekend.

There is a light at the end of this warm, humid tunnel -- but not in the next 48 hours. We don't get relief from the stickiness until closer to next weekend. pic.twitter.com/jQheYnwEai — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) September 15, 2024

The metro stays dry with highs remaining in the mid-80s through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there's a chance for a few showers and storms across northern Minnesota by Sunday night through Tuesday morning but that should stay well north of the Twin Cities

Rain chances will improve toward the end of the week as the pattern turns cooler and more unsettled toward next weekend. By then, western Minnesota could see 2-4 inches of rain and the metro could possibly see up to 2 inches of precipitation.

