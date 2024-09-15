How to watch the 49ers-Vikings game (and WCCO's pregame show)

Can the Minnesota Vikings keep the wins coming against the San Francisco 49ers?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will seek to build on their strong start to the season Sunday when they host the NFC powerhouse San Franscisco 49ers.

You can watch the game exclusively on WCCO, with plenty of pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. WCCO's Mike Max, Ren Clayton and Marielle Mohs will be covering all things purple in the pregame show.

How to watch WCCO's pregame coverage

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at 10:30 a.m.

How to watch: On CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app, or on the WCCO YouTube page

How to watch 49ers-Vikings

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at noon

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to watch: Only on WCCO

The 49ers and Vikings are both 1-0 thanks to big wins over New York teams. The Vikings' defense stifled the Giants in a 28-6 beatdown, while the 49ers offense skated to a 32-19 victory over the Jets.

Both teams will be without important offensive weapons on Sunday. San Francisco's do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey will miss a second straight game. For Minnesota, No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin said Sam Darnold's performance will once again be the key to the game, while Brian Flores' defense will need to step up to contain a fearsome 49ers offense.

Kickoff is at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.