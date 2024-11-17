Sunny Sunday before big changes into work week

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. forecast for Minnesota on Nov. 17, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be full of sunshine with high temperatures near 50 before things go downhill for the start of the work week.

Temperatures will remain above average on Sunday, but they won't be quite as warm as they were on Saturday. Wind gusts up to 20-25 mph will make it feel a bit cooler.

A storm arrives late Monday into Tuesday. It will start as rain with strong winds across the state. The rain could be heavy at times, with totals around an inch.

Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday, allowing for a changeover to snow across northern Minnesota later in the day.

A second storm in the Ohio Valley will steal a lot of the moisture, preventing widespread snow showers on Wednesday, but one or two cannot be ruled out. Little of any snow accumulation is expected in the Twin Cities.

Everyone looks to cool down as it stays cloudy toward the end of the week with highs back closer to average.