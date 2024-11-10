Cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50s as rain moves out
MINNEAPOLIS— Sunday will start damp, but showers should clear up by lunchtime. However, clouds will linger.
Despite the lack of sun, highs will reach the low 50s.
The work week will start quietly with sunshine as high pressure builds. A breezy northwest wind will pull in cooler air, with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid-40s.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday before another front brings more showers on Wednesday.
The week will end dry and mild with highs back in the 50s.
There's a chance for showers to return for the weekend.