Cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50s as rain moves out

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Nov. 10, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Nov. 10, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS— Sunday will start damp, but showers should clear up by lunchtime. However, clouds will linger.

Despite the lack of sun, highs will reach the low 50s.

The work week will start quietly with sunshine as high pressure builds. A breezy northwest wind will pull in cooler air, with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday before another front brings more showers on Wednesday.

The week will end dry and mild with highs back in the 50s.

There's a chance for showers to return for the weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

