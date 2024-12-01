Feels-like temps in the teens, chance for snow for parts of state on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — A weak system approaching Sunday will throw a few clouds Minnesota's way, but many will stay dry.

Highs try to warm a little more but only reach the lower 20s with wind chills closer to 10.

Southwestern Minnesota will see a few snow showers overnight with only an inch or so of accumulation.

We've got 2 clippers that will try to throw snow our way in the coming days, but both largely miss the metro. The first -- tonight across western MN (up to 1"). The second -- across the Arrowhead Tuesday PM (1-3"). Expect a dusting at best in the Cities from either. pic.twitter.com/HDIoiOgm37 — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) December 1, 2024

A second little piece of energy looks to slide in late Tuesday which could throw a few light snow showers our way but largely misses us to the north. The arrowhead could see 1-3 inches of snow.

That system will help temperatures rebound with highs closer to 32 by Wednesday before dropping into the 10s and 20s again into next weekend.

Despite the recent cold snap, this was still the warmest meteorological fall on record for the Twin Cities. The average temp from Sep. 1 to Nov. 30 was a measly 55.4 degrees. The previous record was set in 1931 with an average temperature of 54.5 degrees.