Extreme heat will continue to harass Minnesota through Thursday

Dangerous heat will continue across Minnesota for the next few days.

A NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect through Thursday evening, as does an extreme heat warning.

Tuesday through Thursday, expect highs in the 90s and heat index values near 100. The sweltering heat has caused North America's largest youth soccer tournament — the Target USA Cup in Blaine, Minnesota — to add additional safety measures.

In northeastern Minnesota, a red flag warning will again be in effect Tuesday due to critical fire weather conditions. All entry points to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will be closed this week as wildfires burn in the area. On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the National Guard to aid in battling the fires.

Temperatures will ease slightly as we head into the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Early next week, a system may bring the next opportunity for showers and storms.