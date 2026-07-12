Gov. Tim Walz mobilizes National Guard to help battle northern Minnesota wildfires

Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the National Guard to assist in battling several ongoing wildfires in northern Minnesota.

The U.S. Forest Service closed 225,000 acres of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Saturday due to multiple wildfires and continued dry conditions.

"Wildfires have broken out in northeastern Minnesota and are putting local communities at risk," Walz said. "This emergency declaration allows for the mobilization of additional resources necessary to protect lives, prevent damage, and help the Minnesota DNR and our local communities respond. Minnesotans extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters, members of the Minnesota National Guard, and all our first responders working around the clock to keep their neighbors safe."

Seventeen wildfires have been reported in and around the Boundary Waters area in the last week, prompting evacuations and the closure of multiple trails and entry points. Fires are impacting the northwest part of the area, between Ely and Crane Lake, north of the Echo Trail and south of Lac La Croix along the Canadian border.

The Minnesota National Guard will be assisting firefighting efforts by providing personnel, equipment and resources.