Extreme heat prompts safety measures at international soccer tournament in Blaine

North America's largest youth soccer tournament kicks off Tuesday in Blaine, Minnesota, bringing more than 1,100 teams from 24 states and 13 countries to the National Sports Center.

About 17,000 athletes from around the globe have arrived, all hoping to make a championship run. But they'll have to face an added opponent — the sweltering sun.

Minnesota is facing extreme heat for a long stretch, forcing organizers to change their game plan.

"We have a medical department here on campus that is a walk-in clinic for players, and we work with the medical team to monitor what we call the wet ball," said Sara Soli, chief marketing and communications officer of the National Sports Center.

Soli said several heat safety measures are in place, including mandatory hydration breaks during games, additional hydration stations and medical staff on every field who will monitor conditions and shorten games by five to ten minutes a half.

For Twin Cities Rush, a local club that won the competition in 2025, the heat is making them rethink strategy.

"Letting the ball do the work, passing it around to people rather than dribbling," said athlete Leah Schmitt. "The longer you're holding possession of the ball, the more tired you're going to get, so passing."

Soli says safety is the number one priority throughout the week and will continue monitoring weather conditions and adjust schedules if needed.

No matter the temperature, the goal is still the same for athletes.

"Getting to see all the new faces, all the excitement and then playing the sport that we love the most," smiled Maddie Peterson.

The first match of the eight-day tournament kicks off Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Officials say the Target USA Cup brought in over $42 million to the state in 2025.