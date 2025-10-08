Watch CBS News
Frost for parts of Minnesota Wednesday morning before temps recover

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Wednesday morning will bring subfreezing temperatures to parts of Minnesota, though highs will rebound to the mid-60s later in the day.

Central Minnesota and western Wisconsin are likely to see frost on the coldest morning of the week. The afternoon will bring bright skies.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Thursday under dry, sunny conditions, and they'll stay there through the weekend. 

A few elevated showers are possible late Thursday into Friday. After that, our next chance for rain occurs Sunday into Monday.

