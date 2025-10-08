Frost for parts of Minnesota Wednesday morning before temps recover

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 8, 2025

Wednesday morning will bring subfreezing temperatures to parts of Minnesota, though highs will rebound to the mid-60s later in the day.

Central Minnesota and western Wisconsin are likely to see frost on the coldest morning of the week. The afternoon will bring bright skies.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Thursday under dry, sunny conditions, and they'll stay there through the weekend.

A few elevated showers are possible late Thursday into Friday. After that, our next chance for rain occurs Sunday into Monday.