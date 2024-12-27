Dense fog advisory in Minnesota early Friday ahead of widespread rain

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Dec. 27, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A dense fog advisory is in effect across Minnesota through noon on Friday, and early isolated showers are possible ahead of widespread rain later in the afternoon and evening.

This shouldn't create too many travel issues as temperatures hold close to 40 degrees most of the day. However, dense fog will be a bit more problematic with visibility down to a quarter mile in pockets across most of Minnesota.

The rain should taper off into Saturday afternoon with any change to snow being confined to northern Minnesota.

WCCO

Rain amounts will likely be between a quarter inch to a half inch, with less across western Minnesota.

Temperatures stay mild all weekend with highs close to 40 through Sunday and lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

Another system tries to slide in early next week but should stay south of the Twin Cities, ushering in a colder pattern (highs in the 20s) to kick off 2025.