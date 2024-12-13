Watch CBS News
Another frigid start on Friday in Minnesota; icy mix overnight

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday kicks off with more frigid conditions in Minnesota, but temperatures, clouds and wind pick up through the afternoon before our next storm.

Expect highs in the teens on Friday with gusts near 20 mph, keeping wind chills in the single digits.

The next shot at snow/icy mix arrives after midnight into Saturday morning in the metro with a low tracking across Iowa.  

Accumulations look minimal for the metro, but it only takes a glaze of ice to make things slick. We also warm up even more with highs into the 30s Saturday through Monday.

Another disturbance may bring a rain/snow shower on Monday, but this system looks to be lacking moisture. The system will drop temps back into the 20s for midweek.

There may be another few opportunities for flurries, but next week looks largely quiet and not as cold.

