Twin Cities cool down Tuesday; storm arrives later this week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

After several spots in Minnesota saw record warmth on Monday, Tuesday's forecast may be a bit of a letdown.

The Twin Cities, which hit 65 on Monday, will top out in the lower 40s on Tuesday. Morning winds will be strong before calming down, and the afternoon will be sunny.

The next couple of days will be dry as temperatures gradually warm back up, hitting the 70s by the end of the week.

A storm system arriving Friday will bring rain and possibly severe weather to the southeast.

Over the weekend, temperatures will once again drop, with snow and strong winds likely on Saturday. A slow warm-up will begin next week.

