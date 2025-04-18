Watch CBS News
Cool start to Easter weekend in Twin Cities; signs of spring build into next week

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 18, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 18, 2025 03:13

The Twin Cities will have a cool start to Easter weekend, but signs of spring build into next week.

A few showers will hang around Friday morning, but most spots won't pick up more than a light rain. The day stays chilly with highs stuck in the upper 40s to mid 50s, thanks to lingering clouds and a north breeze.

Saturday looks dry but still cool; plan on jackets for any early Easter weekend plans, with highs only in the 50s.

Rain makes a comeback on Easter Sunday, especially east of I-35, as a storm system lifts into the region. The timing's is still a bit uncertain.

Warmer air builds in next week, with highs reaching the 60s by Tuesday along with a few more rain chances and maybe a rumble of thunder.

