Minnesota's cold streak continues as December chill digs in

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's cold streak isn't going anywhere as temperatures stay below normal on Monday and throughout the week.

December chill will dig in on Monday, with a high of just 19 in the Twin Cities. A few quick-moving clippers will pass through, with only light snow possible.

Overnight temperatures will dip toward zero in spots.

A cold front Tuesday night will bring a short burst of snow and a sharper push of Arctic air. Wednesday will turn colder fast and set up a bitter start Thursday, when we could see the first widespread dip below zero.

