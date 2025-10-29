Clouds will clear in Twin Cities Wednesday, offering sunshine, mild temps

Wednesday will be a mild day in the Twin Cities as clouds gradually clear, making way for some sunshine.

Expect a high around 54 in the metro.

Thursday will be mostly dry and cool, with some increasing clouds later in the day.

A few light showers or sprinkles are possible on Halloween, but most spots will stay dry for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The seasonal stretch continues through the weekend, with cool mornings in the 30s and highs near 50.