Clouds and 70s on Memorial Day in Minnesota; summery temperatures ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Memorial Day will be mostly dry in Minnesota, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s.

Wildfire smoke will seep into the state early, potentially impacting air quality, before clouds take over later in the day.

Aside from some shower activity in southwestern Minnesota late in the evening, the day should stay dry. Spotty afternoon showers will hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will be near average for most of the week before climbing to the 80s by Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy early in the week, then clear later on.

The first weekend of June is looking warm, dry and summer-like.

