Clouds and 70s on Memorial Day in Minnesota; summery temperatures ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 26, 2025

Memorial Day will be mostly dry in Minnesota, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s.

Wildfire smoke will seep into the state early, potentially impacting air quality, before clouds take over later in the day.

Aside from some shower activity in southwestern Minnesota late in the evening, the day should stay dry. Spotty afternoon showers will hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will be near average for most of the week before climbing to the 80s by Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy early in the week, then clear later on.

The first weekend of June is looking warm, dry and summer-like.