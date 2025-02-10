Watch CBS News
Bitter cold this week in Twin Cities, with more snow possible

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Cold will take over the Twin Cities on Monday, and there's a slight chance for some light snow.

A cold front will bring temperatures well below normal, with the metro seeing highs in the mid-teens. A few flakes could fly in the afternoon.

Even colder air moves in Monday night, with lows in the double digits below zero and wind chills near minus 30.

Highs will be in the single digits and lows well below zero through the middle of the week. 

The end of the week could bring another potential snow event, but timing and accumulation numbers remain uncertain.

