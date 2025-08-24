Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Cool, quiet stretch continues; Minnesota State Fair could see coolest August day since 2018

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso,
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5:30 p.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 24, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5:30 p.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 24, 2025 02:45

The cool air continues to settle in Sunday, with afternoon highs staying in the 60s.

This will be the first time it's been that cool for the Minnesota State Fair since 2021, and the coolest August fair day since 2018.

A stray sprinkle is possible again, but it largely looks like a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. It'll be a bit windy, though, with gusts back near 30 mph.

The forecast remains dry for most, if not all, of next week as high pressure builds.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, returning to close to 80 on Thursday.

Another front looks to pass toward the end of the week, keeping highs in the 70s even through next weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue