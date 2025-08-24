Cool, quiet stretch continues; Minnesota State Fair could see coolest August day since 2018

NEXT Weather: 5:30 p.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 24, 2025

The cool air continues to settle in Sunday, with afternoon highs staying in the 60s.

This will be the first time it's been that cool for the Minnesota State Fair since 2021, and the coolest August fair day since 2018.

A stray sprinkle is possible again, but it largely looks like a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. It'll be a bit windy, though, with gusts back near 30 mph.

The forecast remains dry for most, if not all, of next week as high pressure builds.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, returning to close to 80 on Thursday.

Another front looks to pass toward the end of the week, keeping highs in the 70s even through next weekend.