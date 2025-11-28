Another snowstorm arrives in Minnesota Friday night; multiple inches possible in Twin Cities

Friday will start out quiet and cold in Minnesota, but a winter snowstorm will arrive by nightfall and drag across the state into Saturday.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-20s and clouds will increase through the afternoon.

A winter storm warning will be in effect along Interstate 90 starting Friday night. A winter weather advisory will also be in place for western Minnesota through the east metro. WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert.

WCCO

The snow will begin in southwestern Minnesota Friday night, then expand across southern and eastern Minnesota on Saturday. Areas along I-90 could see 5 to 8 inches. Closer to the metro, 2 to 5 inches is likely, with higher totals to the south and less snow to the north.

Sharply colder air arrives behind the storm, dropping highs into the teens for Sunday and Monday. Lows will be near or below zero. Wind chills will drop below zero each morning.

Early next week stays quiet before another brief cold push midweek.