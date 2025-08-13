Air quality alert up north mars otherwise ideal summer day in Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 13, 2025

Most of Minnesota is in for a beautiful day on Wednesday, though northern Minnesota is still under an air quality alert.

That alert will be in effect until 11 p.m. The air quality is expected to reach the orange category, which means it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

That blemish aside, the day will bring blue skies, no humidity and average temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 80s in the Twin Cities.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because on Thursday, the humidity increases and the chance for storms returns. The threat of rain continues through the weekend, and by the time it's over, the metro could see 3 or more inches. Flooding will be a concern.