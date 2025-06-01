Watch CBS News
How Minnesotans are reacting to the air quality alert affecting the state

By
David Schuman
David Schuman
Reporter
David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans react to the air quality alert affecting the state
Minnesotans react to the air quality alert affecting the state 01:45

All of Minnesota is under an air quality alert through Monday evening, which is when the heaviest haze could set in.

Gary Rother noticed the poor air quality while he was setting up the beach volleyball courts Sunday at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.

"At times it gets really smoky, and at times it's not as bad," he said.

Some of the players told WCCO they noticed some haze in the air, even if it wasn't enough to make anyone stop playing.

Rother felt it the worst while mowing his lawn this weekend.

"You feel like something is in your throat," he said. "It's a little like you're ready to hack something out."

The National Weather Service says the air quality alert that goes through Monday is a result of smoke from wildfires in Canada.

"It can be hazardous to your health, especially people who are especially sensitive to things like that: people with asthma, elderly, children," said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While driving, recirculating the air in the car can help.

If spending time outside, Dye says a well-fitting N95 mask is recommended, along with taking breaks inside.

Dye says she has no reason to think this summer won't be like recent summers with frequent haze and air quality alerts.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

