How Minnesotans are reacting to the air quality alert affecting the state

Minnesotans react to the air quality alert affecting the state

All of Minnesota is under an air quality alert through Monday evening, which is when the heaviest haze could set in.

Gary Rother noticed the poor air quality while he was setting up the beach volleyball courts Sunday at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.

"At times it gets really smoky, and at times it's not as bad," he said.

Some of the players told WCCO they noticed some haze in the air, even if it wasn't enough to make anyone stop playing.

Rother felt it the worst while mowing his lawn this weekend.

"You feel like something is in your throat," he said. "It's a little like you're ready to hack something out."

The National Weather Service says the air quality alert that goes through Monday is a result of smoke from wildfires in Canada.

"It can be hazardous to your health, especially people who are especially sensitive to things like that: people with asthma, elderly, children," said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While driving, recirculating the air in the car can help.

If spending time outside, Dye says a well-fitting N95 mask is recommended, along with taking breaks inside.

Dye says she has no reason to think this summer won't be like recent summers with frequent haze and air quality alerts.