After air quality improves, Tuesday will be pleasant in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 12, 2025

After an air quality alert expires Tuesday morning, the Twin Cities will be in for a nice couple of days.

The alert, which affects the whole state, is set to expire at 9 a.m.

After that, expect low dew points and highs right around average in the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the pleasant stretch, because more smoke could arrive Wednesday, then Thursday brings back the humidity and a chance of rain.

Friday will be hot and muggy, and more rain is possible over the weekend.