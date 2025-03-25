Minnesota lawmakers seek to limit voter influence as Musk targets Wis. Supreme Court race

Minnesota lawmakers seek to punish voting influence after Musk offers money to Wisconsin voters

The nation's most influential lawmakers have their eyes set on Wisconsin.

A vacant seat in the state's Supreme Court has attracted the attention of billionaire Elon Musk.

Experts say the April 1 election will hold major implications for the midterm elections, since Wisconsin is a battleground state that barely went to President Trump in November's election.

Musk has been canvassing for the Republican candidate, Brad Schimel, offering people $100 if they sign a petition "against activist judges" in Wisconsin.

This move is sparking discussion of law changes in Minnesota as well.

Minnesota lawmakers want to prevent what's happening in the election across the border from happening here. They're discussing a bill on Tuesday that would expand penalties for trying to influence or bribe people for votes.

The bill would make it a felony to provide a chance to win money in exchange for registering to vote or signing an election-related petition.

It comes on the heels of Musk donating big money to the Wisconsin state Supreme Court election.

The bill's author said it stems from Musk's financial incentive to sign the petition.

There is a lot at stake in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race. It will determine control of the state's highest court as it prepares to rule on a number of high-profile cases. And Minnesota's proposal could impact future elections.

Lawmakers are set to look at the bill in a Senate Elections Committee hearing at 3 p.m.