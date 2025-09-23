Minnesota Vikings' rookie guard Donovan Jackson to miss time after wrist surgery

First-round rookie guard Donovan Jackson had wrist surgery on Monday and will miss some time, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Jackson hurt his wrist the week prior in the team's loss to Atlanta, but O'Connell said it was determined he could play against the Cincinnati Bengals without worsening the injury.

Jackson won't go on injured reserve, O'Connell said, and they're hoping to get him back after the team's Week 6 bye.

"Just want to first and foremost highlight a young player who played a fantastic football game. But to do it in those circumstances and be willing to, without any hesitation, be out there with his team," O'Connell said. "I thought Donovan was fantastic on the field and just what that means within the standing amongst the locker room and his teammates, just fantastic."

Blake Brandel — last year's starting left guard — will fill in for Jackson.

The Vikings have yet to field their full starting offensive line this season. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the first two games, but starting center Ryan Kelly was out with a concussion. O'Connell said he's "optimistic" about Kelly's availability this week, as well as that of backup tackle Justin Skule.

Minnesota (2-1) heads to Dublin this weekend to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz will get at least one more start in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy.