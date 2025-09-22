Thousands of Vikings fans descending on Dublin for NFL's first regular-season game in Ireland

Purple faithful will be seeing green this weekend as thousands of fans descend on Dublin, Ireland.

After a successful weekend hosting college football, it's now time for the pros to invade the Emerald Isle for the first-ever NFL regular-season game.

"With the Dublin games, this is brand new territory. Going to bring the energy. It's going to be fun times," Richard Dawson, co-president of the Vikings UK and Ireland Fan Club.

Fan leaders say they're excited to welcome Minnesotans to Ireland and want to help ensure fans have a great time while being respectful to a culture that may be new to American football customs.

"Don't do an Irish accent, because that won't ingratiate you with anyone," Tom Parry-Jones, the fan club's content lead, said. "But, you know, be respectful. Enjoy the surroundings. Don't be too loud."

Feel free to pack the horns and war paint; Dublin won't mind.

"If you've got a costume, please wear it," Parry-Jones said.

Expect a compact, walkable city with a big-event atmosphere.

"Dublin is a small, compact, European city. You're going to see tailgates. They want to make this a big party. You'll be part of something big," said Conor Brophy of the Irish NFL Show.

Temple Bar is the popular first stop for visitors, but Brophy said locals often point guests toward smaller pubs nearby.

"I'd say you have to experience Temple Bar, but if you asked a Dubliner, they'd give you a favorite tucked away," he said.

One game-day note at Croke Park: late alcohol sales will be limited.

"You can drink in the stands. Fourth quarter purchasing of alcohol in the stands is not going to be allowed," Dawson said.

A final reminder for travelers: be mindful of the geography.

"Understanding the difference between the UK and Ireland. You're not in the UK," Brophy said.

Bottom line: bring the purple, bring the manners, and bring your curiosity. Do Dublin right — and the city will meet you with music, conversation and a weekend built for memories.

The Vikings are slated to play the Steelers at 8:30 a.m. CT on Sunday.