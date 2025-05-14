Minnesota Vikings set to host Detroit Lions for Christmas Day matchup on Netflix

The Minnesota Vikings will be playing a Christmas Day game on their home turf for the third time in franchise history.

On Wednesday, the team and the NFL announced Minnesota will host the Detroit Lions on Dec. 25, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. CT on Netflix.

The Vikings haven't hosted a game on the holiday in Minnesota since they faced the Bengals in 1989. Before that, the Vikings hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a 1971 playoff game.

The Vikings played away games on Christmas Day against the Ravens and Saints in 2005 and 2020, respectively.

Of these games, the only one the Vikings won was the matchup against the Bengals. Detroit's 0-2 all-time on Christmas Day. Past games were against the Dolphins (1994, 27-20 loss) and Broncos (1999, 17-7 loss).

The other Christmas Day matchup on Netflix is the Cowboys at Washington Commanders, with the kickoff set for noon. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video.

Christmas Day falls on a Thursday this year.

The Vikings learned Tuesday they will be playing back-to-back international games in the regular season, including the NFL's first game in Ireland.

The NFL is releasing the full schedule Wednesday at 7 p.m.