Here's the Minnesota Vikings' full schedule for the 2026-2027 season

The Minnesota Vikings' full schedule for the 2026-2027 season has been revealed, with a game in Mexico City, multiple primetime games and more on the slate.

The international game was announced ahead of the full schedule release. The Vikings will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Week 11. It will count as an away game for Minnesota.

Here's the rest of the schedule for the upcoming season:

Week 1: Sept. 13 at home against the Green Bay Packers

Week 2: Sept. 20 on the road against the Chicago Bears

Week 3: Sept. 27 on the road against Tampa Bay

Week 4: Oct. 04 at home against Miami Dolphins

Week 5: Oct. 11 on the road against New Orleans Saints

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Oct. 25 at home against the Indianapolis Colts

Week 8: Nov. 01 on the road against the Detroit Lions

Week 9: Nov. 09 at home against the New York Buffalo Bills

Week 10: Nov. 15 on the road against the Green Bay Packers

Week 11: Nov. 22 against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City

Week 12: Nov. 29 at home against the Atlanta Falcons

Week 13: Dec. 06 at home against the Carolina Panthers

Week 14: Dec. 10 at home against the New England Patriots

Week 15: Dec. 20 on the road against the Detroit Lions

Week 16: TBD against the Washington Commanders

Week 17: Jan. 03 on the road against the New York Jets

Week 18: TBD at home against the Chicago Bears

Minnesota hasn't yet announced its training camp schedule, but the next important offseason date is the team's mandatory minicamp from June 9-11. The team also has optional organized team activities in late May and throughout June.

The Vikings will hope to get back to the playoffs this season after missing them with a 9-8 record last year. The team fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January and has yet to hire his permanent replacement. Other significant offseason moves included signing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, drafting defensive tackles Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange and trading pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This will be a pivotal season for the Vikings; it could determine the futures of head coach Kevin O'Connell and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, as well as the overall direction of the franchise for the next few years.