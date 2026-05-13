San Francisco 49ers to face Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, league says

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings for a game in Mexico City this fall, the National Football League confirmed Wednesday.

Both teams will face off at Estadio Banorte, also known as Azteca Stadium, for a primetime matchup on Sunday, Nov. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Eastern (5:20 p.m. Pacific).

"We are delighted to bring regular‑season NFL games back to Mexico City beginning in 2026, reaffirming our deep and long‑standing connection with fans across the country," NFL Mexico director General Arturo Olivé said in a statement.

League officials said Mexico is home to the NFL's largest fanbase outside the U.S. and the upcoming game is the part of the league's new three-year commitment to host regular season games in Mexico.

The 49ers played in the most recent NFL game in Mexico City, defeating the Arizona Cardinals in a matchup in 2022. In 2005, the Niners also defeated the Cardinals in the first ever regular season game played in Mexico.

San Francisco joins the Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars in playing multiple international games in the same season. The 49ers will travel to Melbourne, Australia face the division rival Los Angeles Rams to open the 2026 season.

The NFL has scheduled a record nine games outside the U.S. this season, with matchups also being played in London, United Kingdom; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Paris, France; Madrid, Spain and Munich, Germany.

In 2025, the Vikings became the first team in NFL history to play two consecutive international games in different countries, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland and defeating the Cleveland Browns in London.

The full 2026 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday night.