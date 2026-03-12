Minnesota Vikings sign QB Kyler Murray to 1-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Kyler Murray to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job next season, the team announced Thursday.

Murray, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler with 20,460 passing yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions across his career.

He posted side-by-side photos of himself on social media Thursday evening, one showing him smiling while wearing Vikings apparel, and the other of himself playing in his youth in a Vikings uniform.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, but cut ties with him this offseason after a head coaching change. Murray started just five games last season and has only played a full season in three of his seven years in the league.

The 5-foot-10 Murray was once one of the league's best running QBs, but age and injury have diminished, though not entirely destroyed, his rushing ability.

From a pure talent perspective, Murray will almost certainly have the inside track on Minnesota's starting job. Though he's been inconsistent throughout his career, his best stretches have surpassed what McCarthy has shown on the field.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in 2024. After missing his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus, he sat out seven games last season with various injuries. The 23-year-old QB finished the season with a 57.6% completion percentage, 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Though McCarthy showed flashes in his sophomore season, his accuracy, decision-making and timing reflected a player who wasn't ready for the NFL.

The Vikings also have Max Brosmer on the roster. The former undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota looked even more overmatched than McCarthy when he saw the field last season.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager who orchestrated the trade-up for McCarthy, was fired this offseason. The Vikings are going into free agency and NFL draft with no permanent replacement, instead letting longtime football executive Rob Brzezinski run the show in the interim.

The Vikings had indicated all offseason — even before Adofo-Mensah's firing — that they planned to bring in competition for McCarthy. Despite his injuries and poor play, the Vikings still finished with a winning record last season.