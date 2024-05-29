Minnesota Vikings reportedly bring back guard Dalton Risner

Vikings to host Jets in London on Oct. 6

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly bringing back Dalton Risner, last year's starting left guard, on a one-year deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it's an incentive-laden deal, with pay boosts based on making the 53-man roster and number of games started.

While the Vikings haven't officially announced the signing, Risner seemingly confirmed it by posting a picture of himself in a Vikings uniform with the caption "I'm BACK!" on X.

Risner, 28, started 11 games for Minnesota last season after being signed in September. Before that, he was a four-season starter for the Denver Broncos.

If Risner wins the starting job again, the Vikings will return all five starters on the offensive line from last season: tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, guards Risner and Ed Ingram and center Garrett Bradbury.

Minnesota's offensive line will be blocking for a couple of new faces this season. Either veteran quarterback Sam Darnold or rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will be starting under center, while former Green Bay Packer Aaron Jones will be the new No. 1 running back.

Risner was a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2019 and made the All-Rookie team.

The Vikings are currently going through voluntary offseason workouts. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for next week. They kick off the season Sept. 8 on the road against the New York Giants.