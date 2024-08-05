Which Minnesota Vikings made the 2024 NFL Top 100?

MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL's Top 100 list for 2024 is now out in its entirety, and Minnesota Vikings fans should be pleased that four players from last year's team made the cut.

The bad news? Two of those players are no longer with the Vikings.

Lowest on the list is safety Harrison Smith at No. 93. Smith, 35, has spent his entire career in Minnesota and looks likely to finish it here. Last season was only the second of his career in which he failed to get an interception, but he had 93 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles to make up for it.

At No. 81 was quarterback Kirk Cousins, who left in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins, 35, played in just eight games last season, but before tearing his Achilles, he was playing the best football of his career. The Vikings let him walk when the Falcons offered him a richer, longer deal and will instead go with veteran Sam Darnold and/or rookie J.J. McCarthy this season.

Pass rusher Danielle Hunter, 68th on the list, also left Minnesota in free agency. After a 16.5-sack season — the best of his career — he signed with the Houston Texans. At one point it looked like injuries would derail Hunter's promising career, but over his last two years in Minnesota he started every game, logged 27 sacks and earned two Pro Bowl nods. The Vikings hope free agent signing Jonathan Greenard and rookie Dallas Turner can fill the gap left by Hunter.

The top-ranked Viking on the list is, unsurprisingly, wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Ranked No. 2 on last year's list, Jefferson's drop has little to do with his play and is likely due to his injury, which limited him to 10 games. Still, he totaled 1,074 yards and five touchdowns — in fact, last season he logged the best yards per game of his career (107.4). The Vikings made Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history this offseason.

Some suprising omissions:

Tight end T.J. Hockenson

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has established himself as one of the league's best blindside protectors. The Vikings gave him a massive contract extension

Safeties Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus both lack the name recognition to make the Top 100, but both were standout players on the Vikings' defense last season. Metellus lined up all over the place, notching 2.5 sacks, an interception, 116 tackles and four forced fumbles. Bynum held down the starting safety spot next to Smith and had two interceptions and 137 tackles.