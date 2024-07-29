Minnesota Vikings sign corner Bobby McCain, waive kicker John Parker Romo

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings added to their depleted cornerback room on Monday, bringing in a familiar face for defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The team announced it signed Bobby McCain, who most recently played for the New York Giants. McCain played under Flores in 2019 and 2020, when Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Across nine seasons, McCain has 11 interceptions and 394 tackles. Most of his playing time in New York came on special teams.

The Vikings were already thin at the corner spot before the tragic death of rookie Khyree Jackson and a season-ending injury to second-year player Mekhi Blackmon. Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin are their likely starters, with a stable of unproven young players and cheap veterans filling in the remaining spots.

To make room for McCain, the Vikings cut kicker John Parker Romo, whom they signed out of the XFL. Romo was competing at training camp with rookie Will Reichard, who was an All-SEC player last season at Alabama after making 88% of his kicks and all of his extra points.