With QB question settled, Minnesota Vikings' first 2026 depth chart offers little surprise

The Minnesota Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart of the season on Wednesday, though head coach Kevin O'Connell spoiled the answer to the biggest question a day before when he announced Kyler Murray as the starting quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy is listed as the No. 2 QB, which O'Connell also indicated would be the case.

There are few surprises across the depth chart, actually, with most of the Vikings' positions previously settled. The offense is returning most of its starters, though free agent addition Jauan Jennings is now slotted in as the No. 3 wide receiver. Running backs Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason will split the starting gig, according to the depth chart.

On the defense, the line may be of the most interest. After a breakout season, Jalen Redmond holds down his starting spot, with Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins next to him. Defensive tackles Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange, two of the Vikings' top three draft picks this year, are listed as backups. But with Brian Flores' rotation-heavy scheme, both should see the field plenty.

Joshua Metellus and Jay Ward are listed as the starting safeties, though Metellus plays a hybrid role that often puts him in the box instead of covering downfield. Theo Jackson is likely to see significant playing time, too. Recent addition Jamal Adams is listed as a safety, though like Metellus, he may line up at linebacker occasionally.

Veteran Johnny Hekker has the edge on the punting job over rookie Brett Thorson, per the depth chart.

Fans will get their first live look at the 2026 version of the Vikings in the team's first preseason game on Saturday against the New York Giants.