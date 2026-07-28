Pro Bowler Jamal Adams indicates he's joining Minnesota Vikings on the eve of camp

Three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams says he's joining the Minnesota Vikings on the eve of training camp.

Adams announced the move on social media Monday night, posting "Year 10" and the Vikings' "skol" hashtag.

Adams has played multiple positions during his nine-year NFL career, including 17 games at linebacker with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 21: Jamal Adams #33 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Adams was the seventh overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft by the Jets and twice was a Pro Bowler in New York. He was a first-team All-Pro safety in 2019 went to the Pro Bowl again in 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks before struggling with injuries.

Adams played a combined five games with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans in 2024.