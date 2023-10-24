Vikings' Cam Bynum calls for help in wife's visa pursuit after big game against 49ers

Vikings' safety Cam Bynum calls for help in wife's visa pursuit after victory over 49ers

MINNEAPOLIS — After sealing the Minnesota Vikings' shocking upset over the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, safety Cam Bynum is shifting his focus to his family.

Bynum said on social media that his wife is in the Philippines and unable to come to the United States until her spousal visa is granted.

"We're going on two football season [sic] of no games for her," he said. "We've been denied a tourist visa twice so far."

In a postgame interview Monday, Bynum called for assistance in getting his wife stateside.

"If anybody out there can help with the visa process, I'd greatly appreciate it," he said.

Bynum has Filipino roots and he and his wife were married in the Philippines. He also operates the Bynum Faith Foundation, which supports families in the Philippines.

Bynum had two fourth quarter interceptions in Monday's game, helping to seal the Vikings' 22-17 win over the 49ers, one of the NFL's powerhouses. His first came with just under six minutes left when 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sailed a pass right into Bynum's arms in the middle of the field. The second, which ended San Francisco's comeback hopes, occurred with just 34 seconds on the clock. Bynum leaped to snag a Purdy pass intended for Ray-Ray McCloud.

Bynum was a fourth round pick by the Vikings in 2021. He became a full-time starter last year and held onto the job this season, despite the Vikings taking safety Lewis Cine in the first round in 2022. Cine's rookie season ended prematurely due to injury and he has yet to play a defensive snap this season.