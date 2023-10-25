Vikings' Cam Bynum earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week award with 2 interceptions against 49ers

Vikings' safety Cam Bynum calls for help in wife's visa pursuit after victory over 49ers

Vikings' safety Cam Bynum calls for help in wife's visa pursuit after victory over 49ers

Vikings' safety Cam Bynum calls for help in wife's visa pursuit after victory over 49ers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum almost singlehandedly staved off a San Francisco 49ers comeback on Monday night, with two interceptions in the final six minutes.

His two takeaways and nine tackles earned him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Bynum's second pick came with just 34 seconds left and sealed the Vikings' 22-17 win. The two Monday night picks matched Bynum's season total from last year.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, the 25-year-old Bynum has solidified his spot in the Vikings' starting lineup, holding off last year's first-round pick, Lewis Cine, and playing nearly every defensive snap this season.

After Monday's game, Bynum used his newfound spotlight to call attention to his wife Lalaine's visa issues. She is in the Philippines and unable to come to the United States until her spousal visa is granted. In a postgame interview and again on social media, Bynum asked for any help available in getting her visa approved.

Bynum isn't the only Viking earning praise after Monday's game. Wide receiver Jordan Addison is nominated for Rookie of the Week after catching seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

This is the second straight NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for the Vikings. Linebacker Jordan Hicks earned the honor after the team's 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Hicks had an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown in that game, as well as making 10 tackles.

The Vikings have won two straight and sit at 3-4, good for second in the NFC North behind the 5-2 Detroit Lions. They play the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday.