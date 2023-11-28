Watch CBS News

Vikings head to bye week after big loss to Bears

The Minnesota Vikings are now 6-6 on the season after a demoralizing loss to the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football. Minnesota goes on a bye week before facing the Raiders in Las Vegas on Dec. 10.
