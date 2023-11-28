Kevin O'Connell says Minnesota Vikings may consider QB change after Joshua Dobbs' 4 INTs vs. Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — Whatever magic Joshua Dobbs was channeling when he first arrived in Minnesota may have run out.

After Dobbs' four-interception performance in a loss to the Chicago Bears Monday night, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said a change at quarterback is on the table after the team returns from its bye week.

"We're going to take a look, really evaluate the inventory of plays now we have of Josh. We got healthy, we got Jaren back, available to us and then Nick Mullens is available as well," O'Connell said. "We'll take a look at everything. We got a lot of work to do during the bye."

Dobbs' turnover-laden play was so dispiriting, in fact, O'Connell said he considered a QB change during the game.

"It started to get to the point where I was just trying to think almost what would give us a spark," he said.

Just as the head coach was mulling it over, though, Dobbs led the game's only touchdown drive, hitting tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 17-yard score.

"As much as the turnovers absolutely cripple you offensively, I still thought Josh battled, no flinch and just kept playing and competing to try to help us win," O'Connell said. "I really credit him that. It's tough to do on a night where you've turned the football over, some interceptions here and there, just to keep playing. This guy's a competitor."

For his part, Dobbs acknowledged he needs to be better if he wants to hold on to the starting job.

'Turnovers really control the game. It starts with me and taking care of the football with my decision making. No matter what happens on the other end, it's getting the receiver a a good ball and getting the ball to where it needs to go based on the coverage," Dobbs said. "I acknowledge it, man. I'm frustrated with myself because it starts with me, as I said. I'll be better from it, I'll learn from every single one of them tonight and we'll use it to build momentum into the next opportunity."

While neither Hall nor Mullens is a surefire upgrade at starter, both at least have the advantage of knowing the Vikings' playbook better than Dobbs, who arrived midseason and was thrust into the starting role on short notice.

The Vikings' next game is Dec. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Whoever starts at quarterback should get a boost from the expected return of star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.