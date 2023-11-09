Back at practice, Vikings' Justin Jefferson wants to be 100% when he returns to active roster

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson says he "can't really put a date" on when he'll return to the field, but says he's working at it every day.

Jefferson has missed four games on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury late in the Vikings' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Vikings went 4-0 in those games, including last weekend's win over the Atlanta Falcons for which they were also lacking starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings announced Jefferson returned to practice Wednesday. The team now has 21 days to add him to the active roster. He was listed as "limited" in Wednesday's injury report.

On Thursday, Jefferson opened up a bit on how he's dealt with the adversity of the injury.

"Hamstring is a difficult injury just because it lingers. It comes back from time to time if you don't put the right treatment into it," Jefferson said. "It definitely sucks, but it's a process. It happens."

Jefferson says his hamstring is getting better every day and credited the training staff for the improvement he's seen.

"Everyone in the training staff has been doing a phenomenal job with me. Making sure I'm feeling good, making sure I'm getting the work that I need done, and the rehab and treatment that I need. It's not just me that's doing all the work," he said.

“It’s getting better and better every single day.”



Justin Jefferson is back practicing after his hamstring injury.



Jefferson says the team wants him 100% before he steps out on the field. Jefferson agrees.

"I don't want to go out there 80-90% and have the chance of hurting it again," Jefferson said.

Jefferson called the injury a "freak accident," but says he can work on his technique to get out of those situations. He says the turf field could have been a "slight" factor, but he's not going to blame it on that.

Jefferson says he hasn't been out with an injury this long since high school.

"Having to miss games is definitely not ideal for me. It's not something I'm used to, but it makes me want to get back on that field even more," Jefferson said.

If he doesn't get the nod for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, which seems likely, Jefferson said he'll continue supporting teammates on the sidelines.

"You can't say that I'm just sitting at home and worried about getting back," Jefferson said. "I want to be there, supporting my teammates and being there hands-on."

Jefferson was third in the league in receiving yards before his injury with 571. As of Wednesday, he still ranks 18th, and his mark for receiving yards per game — 114.2 — trails only the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill.

The Vikings (5-4) take on the Saints (5-4) at noon on Sunday.