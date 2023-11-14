Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins gets cast removed 2 weeks after Achilles surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — About two weeks after a successful Achilles tendon surgery, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has had his cast removed.

Cousins posted the injury update on his Instagram.

Kirk Cousins/Instagram

The 35-year-old quarterback tore his Achilles tendon during the Oct. 29 win over the Green Bay Packers. He had surgery three days later. He will miss the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Since Cousins' injury, the Vikings have gone 2-0 against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. The team's plan was to give rookie Jaren Hall a shot to replace Cousins, but when he suffered a concussion early in the Falcons game, the Vikings turned to Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had joined the team via trade just days before the game.

Now, despite Hall's progressive recovery, Dobbs has grabbed hold of the starting job. He's totaled 536 yards an five touchdowns with the Vikings and thrown no interceptions.

Cousins is set to be a free agent this offseason, though head coach Kevin O'Connell has indicated the door is not closed on a return to the Vikings.

The Vikings have been riddled with injury this season. Besides Cousins, they lost Justin Jefferson for multiple games due to a hamstring injury. He has returned to practice, but it's unclear when he'll return to game action. Running back Cam Akers suffered the same injury as Cousins and is out for the season. Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw has missed two games and free agent signee Marcus Davenport has played just two full games.