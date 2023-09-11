#JJ2K: Will Vikings WR Justin Jefferson hit 2,000 yards this season?get the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — With the expansion of the NFL season to 17 games and continued proliferation of the passing game, it's only a matter of time before a receiver breaks the 2,000-yard threshold.
And if any receiver in the game today is likely to do it, it's the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson.
The 24-year-old superstar has compiled an absurd 4,825 yards in just three seasons, has broken multiple league and franchise records and hasn't missed a game.
Jefferson has increased his number of catches (88/108/128) and yards (1,400/1,616/1,809) each year he's been in the league, and while that's not going to continue exponentially, there is reason to believe he has not yet reached his peak.
MORE: Vikings season preview: How do the opening day starters look compared to 2022?
The closest anyone's come to 2,000 receiving yards — and the current record-holder for single-season yardage — is the Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson. He put up 1,964 in 2012. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp came close to Johnson's record, notching 1,947 yards.
What does Jefferson need to do to break the record?
All season, WCCO will be tracking Jefferson's progress toward breaking Johnson's record and, possibly, the 2,000 yard mark.
So, what kind of pace does he need to hit to make it there?
To break his own personal best of 1,809 yards, Jefferson will need to average 106.5 yards per game. To hit 1,965 and break Johnson's record, he'll need 115.6 yards per game. To surpass 2,000, he'll need to hit 117.6 yards a game.
MORE: Vikings name 8 captains, including Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter
One more caveat: When Johnson set the record, he did it in just 16 games. Jefferson has 17 to hit it. So if he wants to match Johnson's average of 122.8 yards per game, he'll need to total 2,088 yards.
In his career so far, Jefferson has averaged 96.5 yards per game, though that stat has increased each year.
Could it really happen?
Is Jefferson likely to break the record, or even hit 2,000? Barring injury to him or quarterback Kirk Cousins, it's not out of the realm of possibilities. Last year, the Vikings' offense ran through Jefferson — even when he wasn't open, Cousins occasionally just chucked it up to him on a prayer. That kind of trust will lead to a lot of catches for Jefferson.
Another year in head coach Kevin O'Connell's system also helps his case. O'Connell was the offensive coordinator when Kupp came close to Johnson's record, so he knows how to feed a receiver. Jefferson's first season under O'Connell was impressive — how much more impressive can it get?
Then there's Jordan Addison. The addition of a first round rookie receiver could be a boon or bane for Jefferson's chances at the record. Having a legitimate receiving talent next to him — with no offense meant to Adam Thielen or K.J. Osborn — could open things up for Jefferson, leading to fewer double teams. However, Addison could also eat into Jefferson's target share. There's also tight end T.J. Hockenson, who joined the Vikings via trade last season and, after that point, was the second-most productive at his position in the league.
Regardless of where his stats end up, it should be another exciting season from Jefferson. Follow it all here.
Jefferson catches 9 for 150 yards in season opener
With an excellent opening day performance, Justin Jefferson is on pace for 204 targets, 153 catches and 2,550 yards this season.
Now, it's only been one game, and that pace is unlikely to hold. But that's what extrapolating Jefferson's nine-catch, 150-yard performance to a full season would get him.
He is averaging 150 yards a game through one week. Again, that's a number that's unlikely to stay so high.
To break his own franchise record, Jefferson will need to average 103.8 yards a game over the remaining 16 weeks. To break Calvin Johnson's NFL record, he'll need to hit 113.4 yards a game. To hit 2,000 yards, Jefferson needs to average 115.6 yards a game over the remaining 16 weeks. And to match Johnson's per game average, he'll need 121.1 yards a game.