Vikings' Justin Jefferson officially placed on injured reserve

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have officially placed superstar wideout Justin Jefferson on injured reserve.

The team announced the roster move Wednesday. Jefferson will miss at least the next four games after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He limped off the field in the fourth quarter and was held out for the remainder.

The #Vikings have placed WR Justin Jefferson on IR.



QB Nick Mullens has also been placed on IR and WRs N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson have been signed from the practice squad to the active roster.



On Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team would "have to medically make a good decision and help almost protect [Jefferson] from himself a little bit in a way where we gotta take care of him and get him back to 100%."

"We're gonna do what's best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that is a big picture positive for him," he said.

Also placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday was backup quarterback Nick Mullens. Fifth-round draft pick Jaren Hall was the No. 2 quarterback in the team's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings also signed wide receivers N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Vikings' next four games are at the Chicago Bears, at home against the San Francisco 49ers, at the Green Bay Packers and at the Atlanta Falcons.

Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His yardage is third in the NFL among wide receivers.

The Vikings are 1-4 on the season and will now be without their best player until at least mid-November.