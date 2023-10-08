Gameday updates: Vikings host Super Bowl champion Chiefs — and possibly Taylor Swift

Gameday updates: Vikings host Super Bowl champion Chiefs — and possibly Taylor Swiftget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — After earning their first win of the season last week, the Minnesota Vikings now get their toughest test so far in the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The Vikings (1-3) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m., and the game will air on WCCO.
The Vikings' first win wasn't exactly an inspiring effort. They trailed the Carolina Panthers for most of the game before a fumble return for a touchdown flipped the momentum. Kirk Cousins had his weakest effort of the season, managing just 12 completions for 139 yards, two touchdowns (both to Justin Jefferson) and two interceptions.
The defense, though, had its best game of the year. It didn't allow an offensive touchdown and sacked Panthers quarterback Bryce Young five times, not to mention the aforementioned defensive TD. Harrison Smith, in particular, played a vintage game, with a forced fumble, 14 tackles and three sacks.
The Chiefs (3-1) boast a top 10 scoring offense and top 10 scoring defense, though they, too, are coming off of an uninspiring win. They beat the New York Jets 23-20, despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes having an uncharacteristically bad day. He completed 18/30 passes for 203 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
The biggest question of the game, though, is whether Taylor Swift will attend to cheer on purported new boyfriend Travis Kelce. She's been at the Chiefs' last two games to root for the tight end.
