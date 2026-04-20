These are the questions the GM-less Vikings need to answer in the 2026 NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping a unique approach to this year's NFL draft will prove more successful than their past few efforts.

In January, the team fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and it has yet to hire his replacement. In the meantime, Rob Brzezinski, the executive vice president of football operations who has been with the team for nearly three decades, is running the show. Head coach Kevin O'Connell figures to have a hand in the proceedings, as well.

Adofo-Mensah's disappointing — if not outright disastrous — draft record has left the Vikings with several holes to fill on the roster, but luckily, they're well-equipped to address them this year. They have four picks in the top 100 and nine selections overall.

Here are some of the big questions the Vikings will need to answer during and after the 2026 NFL draft.

What's the future at safety?

During the Vikings' Week 18 home game against the Green Bay Packers, safety Harrison Smith received what sure seemed like a celebratory sendoff. But we're three months into the offseason now and there's been no announcement on his future, from him or the team.

Smith, now 37, proved last season he is still a useful player, though nowhere near the elite safety he once was. The Vikings have indicated they're willing to bring him back if he still wants to play.

Whether he retires or not, the Vikings need a succession plan at the position. Theo Jackson was unspectacular playing next to Smith last season, Josh Metellus is better in a hybrid role and the other safeties on the roster are primarily special teamers.

The Vikings could address safety with their top pick — they've been heavily connected to Oregon's Dillon Thieneman, but Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is seen as a first-round talent, too. If Smith walks away, a rookie could fill his spot. If he decides to play another year, one could learn under him and rotate in throughout the season.

Is Brzezinski auditioning for the permanent GM job?

Brzezinski has been with the Vikings for 27 years, mostly in a behind-the-scenes role working on the salary cap and contract negotiations. Could this be his shot at earning the general manager position?

Team ownership clearly trusts him — this is a pivotal draft for the Vikings, and he's got the keys to the kingdom. The owners have said the search for a permanent GM will begin in earnest after the draft, but the process may not take long if Brzezinski can add some high-impact players this week.

The subplot here is how much power O'Connell really has now that Adofo-Mensah is gone. Will he be operating as a de facto GM during the draft, and potentially beyond? The Vikings have typically stuck to a traditional power structure with a clear split between the head coach and GM, but perhaps, given O'Connell's standing in the organization, they're ready to try something new.

Who's the No. 3 wide receiver?

With Jalen Nailor heading to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, the Vikings need to fill the third receiver spot behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Nailor, a former sixth-round pick, broke out over the last two seasons, totaling 10 touchdowns as the third option. He also showed real chemistry with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, though that may not matter much with Kyler Murray in pole position for the starting gig.

The Vikings spent a third-round pick on Tai Felton out of Maryland a year ago, but he caught just three balls his rookie season and spent most of his time on special teams. Nailor's Vikings career also got off to a slow start — could Felton follow in his footsteps? The capital the Vikings commit to receiver during the draft could indicate Felton's future. While they're unlikely to draft a receiver in the first round, a second- or third-round selection at the position would likely signal Felton isn't coming along as they'd hoped.

How do the Vikings feel about the offensive line?

Last offseason, the Vikings made significant investments along the offensive line, signing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts and drafting guard Donovan Jackson in the first round.

Unfortunately, the investment didn't pay off. Kelly missed most of the season due to concussions and has since retired, and Fries was not as impactful as his price tag would suggest. Jackson did show promise, at least.

Franchise left tackle Christian Darrisaw, meanwhile, did not recover from a 2024 knee injury as quickly or completely as the team hoped he would. He missed seven games as he struggled to return to form.

Heading into next season, the Vikings are banking on a fully healthy Darrisaw, a resurgent Fries and more stable center play in the form of swingman Blake Brandel. They also signed swing tackle Ryan Van Demark from the Buffalo Bills, and stalwart right tackle Brian O'Neill is set to hold down his side.

The Vikings will likely seek an upgrade at center in the draft — it's not Brandel's natural position, and he's valuable as a backup because of his experience across the line. But could they draft a tackle with a premium pick, too? Darrisaw's health will now be an ongoing question mark, and O'Neill's contract is up after this season. It's ancient football wisdom that you can never have enough offensive linemen, so the Vikings would be smart to add to the group regardless of how they feel about their starting five.

How will the Vikings round out the running back room?

Both of the Vikings' top running backs from last season — Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason — are returning this year, but both carry significant caveats that could lead the Vikings to add another back in the draft.

Jones was still an effective runner and receiver last year, but he's on the wrong side of 30. Mason, meanwhile, is an excellent runner but a liability in pass protection. Minnesota could go for depth at the position, or try to add an impact player early that could move Jones or Mason down in the rotation.

The draft's top back, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, won't make it to pick No. 18, but with pick No. 49 or one of their two third-round picks, the Vikings may try to add a true impact runner, something the offense has been lacking for years.