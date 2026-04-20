Justin Jefferson looking to new Vikings QB Kyler Murray for "big, exciting plays"

When you're one of the top wide receivers in football, you ideally want an equally great quarterback. So far in his career, at least lately, Justin Jefferson has not had consistency in the guy throwing to him. Enter Kyler Murray.

"A little spark in that [quarterback] room," said Jefferson, on the first day of the Minnesota Vikings' offseason program. "To see a competitive edge from those guys to really lock in and to, you know, do what we're expecting them to do, which is to come in and, you know, be that guy."

It's a crowded quarterback room, but the expectation has to be Murray is the starter on day one. If so, his running ability will open up space for Jefferson.

"I'm definitely looking for those, you know, big, exciting plays," said Jefferson. "Definitely looking forward to his speed, his quickness, his arm strength that he's shown countless times over the years."

Justin Jefferson and Kyler Murray WCCO/Getty Images

Then there's J.J. McCarthy, who Jefferson has been working out with a lot this offseason, thrust into a battle for playing time.

"For somebody to enter that room with that type of ability, with that type of talent, you know, he's got to step it up a little bit," said Jefferson. "It's good for him to feel that type of pressure and to really lock in a little bit and say, 'It's either now or, you know, I'm going to take that backseat again.'"

Last year was a disappointment. Now, Jefferson relishes what could be.

"Seeing who's going to be that competitor, who's going to be that person that, you know, is the last man standing at this situation," he said. "It's pretty exciting for me. I love those type of battles, that type of competition."

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is March 25, 2026.