Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule to be released Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings, along with the 31 other NFL teams, will release their 2024 schedule on Wednesday, the league announced.

The release will be televised on NFL Network and ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m.

The Vikings' 2024 opponents are already known; the mystery is in the order. Here's who the Vikings will play next season:

At home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets

On the road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants

On of the Vikings' "home" games will actually be played in London. On Wednesday, fans will find out who and when the Vikings will play internationally.

The NFL has already announced one 2024 matchup, though the Vikings aren't part of it. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

The Vikings will head into this season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2018 after Kirk Cousins left for the Falcons in free agency. They signed Sam Darnold as a free agent and drafted J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan with the 10th overall pick in April's draft.

The 2024 season will be the third for the brain trust of head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Minnesota finished last season 7-10, good for third in the NFC North.