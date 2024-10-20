Watch CBS News
Sports

Jeong Sang-Bin scores 2 goals, Minnesota beats St. Louis City 4-1

/ AP

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Oct. 20, 2024
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Oct. 20, 2024 01:21

Jeong Sang-Bin scored two goals on Saturday night to help Minnesota United beat St. Louis City 4-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Minnesota (15-12-7) will be the No. 6 seed and play third-seeded Real Salt Lake in a best-of-three first-round playoff series.

Lod scored in the 21st minute to make it 1-0 and Minnesota lead the rest of the way. The 31-year-midfielded finished with 22 goal contributions (seven goals, 15 assists) this season, second most in franchise history.

Sang-Bin put away a sliding one-touch finish, off an entry played by Franco Fragapane, to make it 2-0 in the 72nd.

Marcel Hartel answered with a goal for St. Louis (8-13-13) in the 75th but an own goal off St. Louis City's Henry Kessler made it 3-1 in the 78th and Sang-Bin's goal in the 83rd capped the scoring.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.