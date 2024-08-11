Twins honor roots with Washington Senators "W" on permanent display at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins is honoring its origins by retiring the Washington Senators' "W", the team announced Sunday.

The announcement came during an on-field ceremony at Target Field honoring the 100-year anniversary of the Senators' 1924 World Series championship — the franchise's first title.

The Senators' "W" is now displayed alongside the retired numbers on the leftfield facade of Target Field's 200 level, according to the Twins.

"The 'W' symbolizes the Hall of Fame players, historical achievements, three pennants, 1924 World Series championship and 60 seasons that formed our foundation in our nation's capital," said Minnesota Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. "Washington Senators history is Minnesota Twins history, and we are proud to celebrate that legacy – now and for all future generations – by permanently displaying the 'W' alongside our retired numbers at Target Field."

The Washington Senators played 60 seasons from 1901 to 1960 as a charter member of the American League before the franchise moved to Minnesota in 1961 and was renamed the Minnesota Twins.

Several legendary Twins players wore the "W", including Harmon Killebrew, Jim Kaat, Bob Allison, Earl Battey, Camilo Pascual and Zolio Versalles.

The Guardians beat the Twins 5-3 at Sunday's game to earn a split of the four-game series between the top two teams in the AL Central.