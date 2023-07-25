Watch CBS News
Minnesota Twins sign first-round pick Walker Jenkins

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Twins honor diversity in baseball history
Minnesota Twins honor diversity in baseball history 04:56

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday announced the signing of the team's 2023 first-round draft pick.

Walker Jenkins from South Brunswick High School in North Carolina was signed for just over $7.1 million. Jenkins was selected fifth overall.

Jenkins, 18, was ranked fourth on MLB's 2023 prospect rankings.

MLB's scouting report said Jenkins was the best high-schooler in the draft. They say Jenkins, at his 6-foot-3 frame, is built to hit for power.

The team has signed 19 of its 21 selections from the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

