Minnesota Twins sign first-round pick Walker Jenkins
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday announced the signing of the team's 2023 first-round draft pick.
Walker Jenkins from South Brunswick High School in North Carolina was signed for just over $7.1 million. Jenkins was selected fifth overall.
Jenkins, 18, was ranked fourth on MLB's 2023 prospect rankings.
MLB's scouting report said Jenkins was the best high-schooler in the draft. They say Jenkins, at his 6-foot-3 frame, is built to hit for power.
The team has signed 19 of its 21 selections from the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.
